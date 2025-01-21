Foresight Solar Plans Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:FSFL)

Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 22nd,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Foresight Solar Price Performance
Shares of Foresight Solar stock opened at GBX 72.70 ($0.90) on Tuesday. Foresight Solar has a 52 week low of GBX 70 ($0.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 100.60 ($1.24). The company has a current ratio of 13.35, a quick ratio of 121.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 77.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 85.65. The stock has a market cap of £413.03 million, a PE ratio of -3,635.00 and a beta of 0.27.
Insider Transactions at Foresight Solar
In related news, insider Tony Roper purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 81 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of £12,150 ($14,981.50). Also, insider Christopher Ambler bought 18,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of £15,039.27 ($18,544.11). 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Foresight Solar
Foresight Solar Fund Limited (“FSFL”) is a Jersey-registered, closed-end investment company investing in a diversified portfolio of ground-based solar PV and battery storage assets in the UK and internationally. The Company aims to deliver sustainable investment returns alongside strong environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) benefits.
