Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the December 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 961,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Fossil Group Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ FOSL opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.37. Fossil Group has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $94.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.20.
In related news, CEO Franco Fogliato acquired 111,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.37 per share, for a total transaction of $152,309.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,611,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,207,309.75. This represents a 7.41 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.
