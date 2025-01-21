Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the December 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 961,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Fossil Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FOSL opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.37. Fossil Group has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $94.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Franco Fogliato acquired 111,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.37 per share, for a total transaction of $152,309.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,611,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,207,309.75. This represents a 7.41 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fossil Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 45.8% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,905,278 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 598,940 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fossil Group by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 289,679 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 32,580 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Fossil Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fossil Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 61.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

