Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) Shares Sold by Lockerman Financial Group Inc.

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,922 shares during the period. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 833,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,612,000 after acquiring an additional 30,877 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 185,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 29,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $43,222,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter.

FLCB stock opened at $21.07 on Tuesday. Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $22.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.51.

The Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US investment-grade bonds, including Treasurys, MBS and investment-grade corporate bonds. Managers aim for similar risk traits to the Bloomberg U.S FLCB was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

