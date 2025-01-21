Gems (GEMS) Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Gems (GEMS) traded 22.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. In the last seven days, Gems has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gems token can currently be purchased for about $0.0986 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gems has a total market capitalization of $42.48 million and approximately $9.89 million worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Gems

Gems launched on April 22nd, 2024. Gems’ total supply is 838,793,459 tokens and its circulating supply is 430,689,145 tokens. The official website for Gems is gems.vip. Gems’ official Twitter account is @gems_vip_.

Gems Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems (GEMS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gems has a current supply of 838,793,459.3 with 399,931,237 in circulation. The last known price of Gems is 0.0899315 USD and is up 8.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $10,694,267.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gems.vip.”

