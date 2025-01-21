Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Position Raised by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 396,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $17,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genpact by 74.6% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Genpact by 221.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Genpact by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Genpact by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 12,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $513,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 151,182 shares in the company, valued at $6,475,125.06. This trade represents a 7.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 13,600 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $606,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,926,218.40. The trade was a 4.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,058 shares of company stock worth $1,558,675. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on G shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Genpact Stock Up 0.7 %

Genpact stock opened at $45.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $30.23 and a 12-month high of $47.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.41 and its 200 day moving average is $39.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.18.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

