Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.50, but opened at $4.68. Grab shares last traded at $4.58, with a volume of 4,153,015 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Grab in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $5.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. China Renaissance cut shares of Grab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.40 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Grab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.25 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.55.

The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.75, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.40 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRAB. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Grab by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,177,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Grab by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,946,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,989,000 after acquiring an additional 8,868,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leibman Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter worth $937,000. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

