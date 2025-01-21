Great Southern Copper (LON:GSCU) Shares Up 20% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Great Southern Copper PLC (LON:GSCU – Get Free Report) were up 20% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02). Approximately 488,538 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 511,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.50 ($0.02).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.33. The firm has a market cap of £8.07 million, a P/E ratio of -180.00 and a beta of -0.41.

Great Southern Copper is a mineral exploration company focused on copper-gold deposits in Chile. The Company has the option to acquire rights to 100% of two projects that are prospective for large porphyry copper-gold deposits in the underexplored coastal belt of Chile, a globally significant mining jurisdiction and the world’s largest copper producer.

