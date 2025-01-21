Great Waters Wealth Management Cuts Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Great Waters Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,171,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,654 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 3.9% of Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $30,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $158,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of BATS DFIC opened at $26.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.30 and its 200-day moving average is $26.86.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.