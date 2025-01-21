Great Waters Wealth Management Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Great Waters Wealth Management grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 287.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,107 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.2% of Great Waters Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $56,000. Tidemark LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %
NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $28.29 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $29.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.47.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
