Great Waters Wealth Management Has $204,000 Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Great Waters Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 194.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Walker Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 56,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 224.3% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 41,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 95,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,111,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $23.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average of $22.65. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $18.66 and a one year high of $24.19.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

