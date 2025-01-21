Great Waters Wealth Management Sells 3,715 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Great Waters Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 1.5% of Great Waters Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $11,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $784,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $632,000. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 27,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $35.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.48 and its 200 day moving average is $34.26. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $28.59 and a twelve month high of $36.66.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

