Grin (GRIN) Trading Down 6.5% Over Last Week

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0259 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $2.54 million and $9,606.07 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Grin has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106,367.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.47 or 0.00114203 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00009122 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.61 or 0.00421756 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00025921 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $216.79 or 0.00203813 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.46 or 0.00050259 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00014421 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

