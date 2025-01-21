Grove Bank & Trust Acquires 4,000 Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 400.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 7.9% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 13,747 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 3.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,686 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 15.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,366 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 22.6% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,902 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares during the period. 31.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Price Performance

HMY opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $12.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HMY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $8.20 to $8.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

