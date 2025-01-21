Grove Bank & Trust Grows Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 65.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in AON were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AON during the third quarter worth approximately $336,375,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 150.4% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 96,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,326,000 after purchasing an additional 57,847 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AON by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,844,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,977,000 after purchasing an additional 32,417 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 13.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 165,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,345,000 after purchasing an additional 20,084 shares during the period. Finally, Retireful LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at $759,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AON. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of AON from $344.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $377.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AON from $379.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $407.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $370.87.

AON Stock Down 0.6 %

AON stock opened at $365.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.06 and a fifty-two week high of $395.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.40. The stock has a market cap of $79.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AON news, COO Mindy F. Simon sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.34, for a total transaction of $256,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,121.44. This trade represents a 26.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Stevens sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $494,292.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,291.36. The trade was a 13.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

