Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.71, but opened at $1.79. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. shares last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 241,470 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on TV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.90 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.67.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Up 2.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $969.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.82.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $812.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.35 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 841,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 91,237 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 60,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,061,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,561,000 after purchasing an additional 19,024 shares during the period. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 6.2% during the second quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 16,944,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,937,000 after buying an additional 993,295 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 199.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 60,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

