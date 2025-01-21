Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 60 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
IVE stock opened at $194.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $170.13 and a twelve month high of $206.63.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 3 Stocks to Gain From Donald Trump’s External Revenue Service
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- AMD: Loop Capital’s Buy Rating Reinforces Investor Confidence
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Momentum Is Building for Qualcomm to Have a Strong Run in 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.