Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $17.49 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,565 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.5% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $17,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 50,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 67,547 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $34,169,000 after buying an additional 12,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 2,155 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. HSBC raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TD Cowen raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $601.00 to $609.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.74.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $510.03 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $630.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $469.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $549.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $563.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.07. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $100.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

