Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 260 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $5,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWY. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $70,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

IWY opened at $237.13 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $176.93 and a twelve month high of $245.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $235.43 and a 200-day moving average of $222.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

