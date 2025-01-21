HBC Financial Services PLLC Has $101,000 Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

HBC Financial Services PLLC trimmed its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 88.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,846,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $710,886,000 after purchasing an additional 444,850 shares during the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 497.7% during the third quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 9,223,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $475,389,000 after buying an additional 7,680,598 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,007,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $206,560,000 after buying an additional 98,703 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,973,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,556,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,220,000 after acquiring an additional 133,546 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.6 %

OXY stock opened at $51.98 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $45.17 and a twelve month high of $71.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.40.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.92%.

Several analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Occidental Petroleum

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,614,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.60 per share, with a total value of $164,799,084.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 264,178,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,046,535,678.40. The trade was a 1.39 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.