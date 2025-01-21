Head-To-Head Survey: Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) & Revelyst (NYSE:GEAR)

Revelyst (NYSE:GEAR – Get Free Report) and Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Revelyst and Smith & Wesson Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revelyst 0 0 0 0 0.00 Smith & Wesson Brands 0 2 0 0 2.00

Smith & Wesson Brands has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.85%. Given Smith & Wesson Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Smith & Wesson Brands is more favorable than Revelyst.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revelyst -0.34% 19.53% 9.44% Smith & Wesson Brands 7.00% 8.78% 5.79%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Revelyst and Smith & Wesson Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

90.5% of Revelyst shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.3% of Smith & Wesson Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Revelyst shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Smith & Wesson Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Revelyst has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smith & Wesson Brands has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Revelyst and Smith & Wesson Brands”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revelyst $1.23 billion 0.96 -$5.51 million ($0.18) -111.56 Smith & Wesson Brands $535.83 million 0.85 $39.61 million $0.78 13.24

Smith & Wesson Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Revelyst. Revelyst is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smith & Wesson Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Smith & Wesson Brands beats Revelyst on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Revelyst

Vista Outdoor Inc. is the parent company of renowned brands which design, manufacture and market sporting and outdoor products. The company’s operating segment includes Outdoor Products and Sporting Products. Its brand portfolio includes Remington Ammunition, Bushnell, CamelBak, Bushnell Golf, Foresight Sports, Fiber Energy Products, Bell Helmets, Camp Chef, Giro, QuietKat, Stone Glacier, Federal Ammunition and more. The company principally serves outdoor enthusiasts, golfers, cyclists, backyard grillers, campers, hunters, recreational shooters, athletes, as well as law enforcement and military professionals. Vista Outdoor Inc. is based in ANOKA, Minn.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands. It also provides manufacturing services comprising forging, heat treating, rapid prototyping, tooling, finishing, plating, machining, and custom plastic injection molding to other businesses under the Smith & Wesson and Smith & Wesson Precision Components brand names; and sells parts purchased through third parties. The company sells its products to firearm enthusiasts, collectors, hunters, sportsmen, competitive shooters, individuals desiring home and personal protection, law enforcement, security agencies and officers, and military agencies. It markets its products through independent dealers, retailers, in-store retails, and direct to consumers; print, broadcast, and digital advertising campaigns; social and electronic media; and in-store retail merchandising strategies. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is based in Springfield, Massachusetts.

