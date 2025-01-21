HI (HI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $495,746.37

HI (HI) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 21st. HI has a market capitalization of $495,746.37 and approximately $94,413.99 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HI has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One HI token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00004911 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00020498 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00005740 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00004525 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About HI

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 61,214,900,659.868 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00018227 USD and is down -2.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $95,360.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

