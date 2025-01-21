Hoese & Co LLP Has $3.73 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hoese & Co LLP decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Channel Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $296.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $295.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $234.62 and a fifty-two week high of $302.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

