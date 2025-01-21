Hoese & Co LLP Purchases 20 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 60.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $521.74 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $409.16 and a 1-year high of $539.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $515.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $492.12.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.