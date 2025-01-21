Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4298 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HBANL stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,412. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.65. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $23.82 and a one year high of $26.61.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

