Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4298 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.
Huntington Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of HBANL stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,412. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.65. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $23.82 and a one year high of $26.61.
Huntington Bancshares Company Profile
