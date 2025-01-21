Ilika (LON:IKA) Announces Earnings Results

Ilika (LON:IKA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Ilika had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 230.24%.
Ilika Stock Up 2.4 %
IKA traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 21 ($0.26). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,508. The company has a market capitalization of £35.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -700.00 and a beta of 1.94. Ilika has a fifty-two week low of GBX 14 ($0.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 38 ($0.47). The company has a quick ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 20.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 22.97.
