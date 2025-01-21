Ilika (LON:IKA) Announces Earnings Results

Ilika (LON:IKA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Ilika had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 230.24%.

Ilika Stock Up 2.4 %

IKA traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 21 ($0.26). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,508. The company has a market capitalization of £35.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -700.00 and a beta of 1.94. Ilika has a fifty-two week low of GBX 14 ($0.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 38 ($0.47). The company has a quick ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 20.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 22.97.

Ilika Company Profile

Ilika plc (LON: IKA) is a pioneer in solid state battery technology with their innovative Stereax micro batteries designed for Industrial IoT and MedTech markets, and their Goliath large format batteries for the electric vehicle and consumer electronics markets. Ilika works closely with its ecosystem of partners to provide them with customisable Stereax micro batteries that provide the specific power requirements their IoT or MedTech application requires.

