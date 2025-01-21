Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL) Shares Sold by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp decreased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,554 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 7.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 374,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,355,000 after acquiring an additional 26,246 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 300,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,146,000 after purchasing an additional 62,320 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 189,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,287,000 after buying an additional 32,378 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 267.7% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 156,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,823,000 after buying an additional 113,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 49.7% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 149,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,522,000 after buying an additional 49,578 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:BJUL opened at $45.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.30 million, a PE ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

