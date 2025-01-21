Insider Buying: Advance Metals Limited (ASX:AVM) Insider Buys A$21,275.00 in Stock

Advance Metals Limited (ASX:AVM – Get Free Report) insider Adam McKinnon bought 575,000 shares of Advance Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$21,275.00 ($13,380.50).

Advance Metals Limited operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada and Australia. It primarily explores for copper and gold deposits. The company holds interest in the Augustus project covering an area of approximately 2,631 acres unpatented lode claims and patented lands located in Arizona; and the Garnet Skarn project that consists of 2,527 hectares located in Idaho.

