Insider Buying: Helix Resources Limited (ASX:HLX) Insider Purchases 67,421,918 Shares of Stock

Helix Resources Limited (ASX:HLX – Get Free Report) insider Michael Povey purchased 67,421,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$337,109.59 ($212,018.61).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 25.23.

Helix Resources Limited engages in the mineral exploration activities in Australia. It explores for copper, gold, iron ore, nickel, cobalt, and other base metals. Its principal projects include the Collerina, the Rochford, Canbelego, and the Meryula projects. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Perth, Australia.

