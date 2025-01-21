Insider Selling: Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Insider Sells 4 Shares of Stock

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report) insider Jakob Stausholm sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,004 ($61.70), for a total transaction of £200.16 ($246.81).

Jakob Stausholm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Jakob Stausholm sold 6,489 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,988 ($61.50), for a total transaction of £323,671.32 ($399,101.50).

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Rio Tinto Group stock traded down GBX 68 ($0.84) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 5,023 ($61.94). 2,026,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,792,386. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,509 ($55.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,854 ($72.18). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,858.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,941.68. The firm has a market cap of £62.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 996.63, a PEG ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($73.98) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,400 ($78.91) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,203.75 ($76.50).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

