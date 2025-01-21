Insider Selling: Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) EVP Sells 123,097 Shares of Stock

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 123,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $5,427,346.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,140,160.34. The trade was a 40.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.76. 22,980,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,666,994. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $36.52 and a fifty-two week high of $55.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.81. The firm has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.52.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9,241,140 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.66%.

SLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.81.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 393.5% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the third quarter worth about $37,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 1,068.3% during the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. Stern & Co. LLP acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

