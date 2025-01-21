Insider Selling: Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM – Get Free Report) insider Paul Edwards sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 680 ($8.38), for a total transaction of £34,000 ($41,923.55).

Tatton Asset Management Stock Performance

LON TAM opened at GBX 662.16 ($8.16) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 691.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 691.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £396.30 million, a P/E ratio of 3,153.14, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03. Tatton Asset Management plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 512 ($6.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 740 ($9.12).

Tatton Asset Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Tatton Asset Management’s previous dividend of $8.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Tatton Asset Management’s payout ratio is 7,619.05%.

Tatton Asset Management Company Profile

Tatton Asset Management plc provides fund management, compliance consultancy, and technical support services to independent financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tatton and Paradigm. It also offers investment management, mortgage adviser support, and mortgage and insurance product distribution services.

