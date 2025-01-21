Insider Selling: Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) Director Sells 3,993 Shares of Stock

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) Director Nina S. Kjellson sold 3,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $65,325.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,707,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,653,391.20. This trade represents a 0.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of TYRA traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.91. The stock had a trading volume of 187,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,086. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.34 and a 12-month high of $29.60. The firm has a market cap of $805.05 million, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.20.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,994,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,007,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 338,208 shares in the last quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC purchased a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $4,232,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $3,047,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 582.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 170,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 145,346 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TYRA. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America raised Tyra Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyra Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

