Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock Position Boosted by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at $1,693,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $775,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $474,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,946,000. Finally, Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $190.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.87. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.22 and a 1-year high of $193.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.96.

IBKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $214.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.13.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

