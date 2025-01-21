Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock Position Boosted by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at $1,693,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $775,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $474,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,946,000. Finally, Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of IBKR stock opened at $190.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.87. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.22 and a 1-year high of $193.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.96.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Interactive Brokers Group
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- 3 Stocks to Gain From Donald Trump’s External Revenue Service
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- AMD: Loop Capital’s Buy Rating Reinforces Investor Confidence
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Momentum Is Building for Qualcomm to Have a Strong Run in 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.