Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB trimmed its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,986 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after buying an additional 11,648 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 728,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,515,000 after buying an additional 61,110 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 310,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bright Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $4,470,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $932,480.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 156,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,986,080. The trade was a 3.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $88,785.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,967.06. This trade represents a 4.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,572 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ICE stock opened at $149.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.34 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.73. The stock has a market cap of $85.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.27.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

