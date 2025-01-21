Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 89.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $449,000. Seilern Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $82,517,000. Exome Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 8,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $592.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $540.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $499.64. The stock has a market cap of $211.09 billion, a PE ratio of 95.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $362.14 and a 12-month high of $597.68.

A number of research firms have commented on ISRG. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $554.17.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 18,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.63, for a total value of $9,286,596.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at $12,391,166.97. This represents a 42.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jamie Samath sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.89, for a total transaction of $145,230.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,727,816.73. This trade represents a 2.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,509 shares of company stock valued at $22,602,212 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

