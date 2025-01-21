Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Plans Dividend of $0.07

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0703 per share on Friday, January 24th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BSCP opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.63. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $20.72.
About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Tech Titans in Chips: 3 Semiconductor Stocks Worth Buying Now
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Why SoundHound AI’s Setback Could Be a Buying Opportunity
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 3 Stocks to Gain From Donald Trump’s External Revenue Service
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.