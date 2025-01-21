Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Plans Dividend of $0.07

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0703 per share on Friday, January 24th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCP opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.63. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $20.72.

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

