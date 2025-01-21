Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Announces $0.12 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1236 per share on Friday, January 24th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.92. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.20 and a one year high of $22.45.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
