Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,852 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF accounts for 1.6% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $18,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1,769.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 203.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $135,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA PXF opened at $48.64 on Tuesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $45.75 and a 52 week high of $52.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.