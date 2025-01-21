Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co lessened its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRFZ opened at $42.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.60. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $45.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.2305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

