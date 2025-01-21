Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co cut its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,236 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 299.0% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth about $124,000.

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $12.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.95.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

