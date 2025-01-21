Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CPA Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $180.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.12. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $153.16 and a 12 month high of $188.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

