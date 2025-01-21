Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for January 21st (AACG, AAME, ADXS, AKTX, AMPX, APWC, ARTW, ASPS, AVGR, B)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, January 21st:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX). They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnes Group (NYSE:B). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT). They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ). The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW). They issued a buy rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock.

D. Boral Capital initiated coverage on shares of Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO). D. Boral Capital issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN). Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Renaissance began coverage on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB). The firm issued a buy rating and a $351.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. assumed coverage on shares of National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE). They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU). They issued a mkt outperform rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Sprott (NYSE:SII). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) (NASDAQ:SNYR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. initiated coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW). The firm issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD). JMP Securities issued a mkt outperform rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Vistra (NYSE:VST). Evercore ISI issued an outperform rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of V2X (NYSE:VVX). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

