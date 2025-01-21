iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Bought by Planned Solutions Inc.

Planned Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 708.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,241 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 17,864.2% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 601,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,373,000 after purchasing an additional 598,451 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 14,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. ADE LLC now owns 67,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.49. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.15 and a 52-week high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

