iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,765 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17,868.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,647,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632,906 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,099.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 468,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,025,000 after buying an additional 447,119 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,785,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,546,000 after buying an additional 334,081 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.2% during the third quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 539,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,571,000 after acquiring an additional 270,178 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,676,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEI stock opened at $115.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.27. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.16 and a 52 week high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.3303 per share. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.