iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 269,766 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 481% from the previous session’s volume of 46,433 shares.The stock last traded at $48.87 and had previously closed at $48.54.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.01.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ILTB. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 57.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after buying an additional 56,145 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $147,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 243.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 24,177 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

