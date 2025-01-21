iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Lowered by HBC Financial Services PLLC

HBC Financial Services PLLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 764,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,508 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 29.2% of HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $47,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100,490,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,880,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196,592 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,350,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,980,000 after buying an additional 5,776,791 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,176,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,145,000 after buying an additional 1,114,290 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,500,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,821,000 after buying an additional 8,628,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,534,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,434,000 after acquiring an additional 179,657 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $64.70 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $53.56 and a one year high of $68.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.39. The company has a market capitalization of $90.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

