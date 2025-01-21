iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 3.3% of Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $32,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 285.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IJR opened at $117.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.24 and a 200-day moving average of $116.39. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $101.85 and a 12-month high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

