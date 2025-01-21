iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,186 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $12,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $822,973,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,129,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694,299 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,260,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717,053 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12,022.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,413,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,623 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,065,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,196,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,267 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $96.92 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $94.85 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.92.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.