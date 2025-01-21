iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Bought by Prosperity Planning Inc.

Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCZ. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 26,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 43.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $60.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.65. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $58.79 and a 52 week high of $68.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.2268 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

