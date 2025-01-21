iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,855,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,907 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,627,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,371,734,000 after acquiring an additional 723,492 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 373.8% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 885,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,225,000 after acquiring an additional 698,834 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,582,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $823,733,000 after acquiring an additional 585,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $63,453,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB opened at $106.23 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $108.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.48.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

